Authorities say that one driver has died and another was injured in a crash on a rural highway near a community east of the City of Calgary.

Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 901, just west of Highway 817 at about 5:00 p.m.

Investigators say a Dodge Grand Caravan, eastbound on the road, crossed the centre line into the path of a semi tractor-trailer.

The truck driver attempted to avoid hitting the van, but the vehicles crashed head-on.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries while the driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on Highway 901 was rerouted for about four hours for the investigation.

The name of the deceased is not being released.