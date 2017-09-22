A resident of northwest neighbourhood was shocked to discover unopened bottles of champagne and other discarded items next to his garage on September 12 and now the Calgary Police Service is looking for the owner of the sparkling wines.

According to police, the items were located in the 1400 block of 4A Street Northwest and brought to the CPS District 3 office by the homeowner who suspected the bottles had been stolen.

The bottles include an Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne, a Dom Perignon Vintage 2004 and a Tommasi Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2003.

Investigators have reviewed recent break-and-enter and theft reports but have been unsuccessful in their attempts to identify the rightful owner.

If you know who the bottles belong to, please contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Cst. Ursu, 403-428-6300.