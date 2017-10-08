RCMP officials confirm the body of Melvin Talon Blackmore, the 22-year-old who had been missing since October 2, was found Saturday morning in a rural area outside of the town of Sundre.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is scheduled to conduct an autopsy in the coming days but a preliminary investigation suggests the death is not of a suspicious nature.

Blackmore’s last known whereabouts were in Cochrane and RCMP had asked for help from the public to locate the missing man who heralds from Olds as well as his Ford F-350 quad cab pickup truck.