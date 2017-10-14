One man is in critical condition and two others are in serious condition after the trio suffered an early morning fall in the city’s southwest.

Emergency crews were called to a three-plex in the 1800 block of 23Avenue Southwest shortly after 3:00 a.m. after a top floor balcony railing on the backside of the building gave way, sending three men tumbling to the ground below. According to police, the men had been leaning against the rail and they fell roughly 9 metres (30 feet).

The three men were transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. Two of the injured men were considered to be in serious condition while the third was deemed to be in critical, life threatening condition with a serious head injury.

Police continue to investigate the incident alongside building inspectors.