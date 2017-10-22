Alberta Health Services (AHS) will open the doors of its seasonal influenza immunization public clinics across the province on Monday as the organization attempts to reduce the impact of this year’s strains of the virus.

“Last season, influenza immunization cut Albertans’ risk for influenza by just more than 40 per cent,” said Dr. Judy McDonald, AHS’s Medical Officer of Health for the Calgary Zone. “That’s great, but last year’s immunization won’t protect you this season. You need this season’s immunization to be protected this season.”

The vaccine will be available free-of-charge to all Albertans six months of age or older.

The following four clinics will offer influenza immunizations:

Brentwood Village Mall – 3630 Brentwood Rd NW

Northgate – 495 36 Street NE

Richmond Road Diagnostic Treatment (Old Children’s Hospital) – 302 1820 Richmond Rd SW

South Calgary Health Centre – 31 Sunpark Plaza SE

According to AHS, 1,600 Albertans were hospitalized and 64 Albertans died after contracting influenza during the 2016/2017 flu season.

For additional information regarding influenza, clinic hours and locations outside of Calgary, visit AHS – Influenza.