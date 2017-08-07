Many people headed out to the mountains west of Calgary for the August long weekend and paid little attention to the smoke of several wildfires burning in the area.

The Verdant Creek wildfire, still west of the continental divide, is spreading closer to Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park, sparking a number of spot fires along the way, officials say.

Parks Canada says the blaze hasn’t grown in the north and it isn’t threatening any more communities, but crews are still working hard to contain it fully.

Despite the smoke and potential danger, residents of Banff say there has been a steady crush of visitors.

The situation isn’t as bad as what Waterton Lakes National Park had to weather, but businesses like Rocky Mountain Raft Tours say there is a lot to be thankful for this summer.

“Nobody has to pay [park admission], so that’s an advantage. Not to mention the great weather we’ve been having. As far as smoke goes, we haven’t noticed anything there. We’re still steady, still busy, going at a good pace,” says Edmund Saulnier with Rocky Mountain Raft Tours.

As for closures, Parks Canada says Highway 93 was closed for only a short period because of smoke.

The agency asks people to consult Alberta 511 and DriveBC to keep an eye on the situation and be aware of possible closures.