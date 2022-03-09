$1.3M investment to support Alberta Indigenous tourism sector

A $1.3 million investment from the federal government is aimed at helping Indigenous tourism organizations build resiliency, increase safety for visitors and develop new experiences to showcase Alberta as a premier destination.

Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault made the announcement on Wednesday.

"These investments will build resiliency, and help businesses adapt and develop unique experiences that will attract domestic and international visitors to the province, positioning the growing sector for continued success in the long-term," read a release.

A total of $843,000 will go to Indigenous Tourism Alberta’s five-year strategy and action plan and $500,000 will go to the TELUS Spark Science Centre to develop and launch The Sacred Defenders of the Universe experience.

"This immersive digital experience will attract domestic and international visitors to the world-renowned science centre," read a release.

"The exhibit will share Indigenous knowledge and tradition to a growing audience using the Centre’s state-of-the-art Digital Immersion Gallery."

The money is also expected to help "create, maintain or expand" 45 businesses and 100 jobs. TELUS Spark expects its project to attract more than 19,000 visitors by next year.

“COVID-19 hit Indigenous tourism operators particularly hard, but ITA was able to support Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities through the pandemic and position them to thrive as travellers return thanks to the support of the Government of Canada," said CEO Shae Bird.

"From website modernizations to executive mentorships to tourism readiness programs and cultural awareness sessions for tourism-industry partners, ITA programs not only helped entrepreneurs navigate tough times, but also align with long-term strategies for growth. ITA looks forward to continuing our work with the Government of Canada to support the diverse and impactful Indigenous visitor economy in what we now know as Alberta.”

Prior to COVID, Indigenous tourism was one of Canada’s and Alberta’s largest and fastest-growing tourism niche sectors worth an estimated $166.2 million annually.