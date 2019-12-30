CALGARY -- One man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting early Monday in the northeast community of Rundle.

Numerous calls were made to 911 just after 3:30 a.m. reporting gunshots near Rundlemere Road N.E. When police arrived, however, everyone had fled.

According to CPS, two men were then dropped off at Peter Lougheed hospital by a man driving a 2018 Ford Fusion with Alberta licence plate CFB 8504. EMS was not called in for transport.

Police say they would like to talk to the driver of the Fusion.

A portion of Rundlemere Road has been closed and crime scene tape has been put up. The initial investigation appears to be focused on a home on the corner of Rundlemere Place N.E.

No other details are available at this time.

Mohammad Thraya lives nearby and said his family was woken by gunshots.

"We didn’t know what it was, but it sounded too loud to be something other than just a drive-by, but I’m not sure what it would have been," he said.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any major crimes here, I don’t know, just like teenagers messing around maybe, but other than that I didn’t think there would be an actual shooting here.”

Other residents like Sherri Dahl were taken back by the presence of police cars outside their front door.

“It’s pretty surprising, I’ve been here for about 30 years and I don’t think we’ve actually seen a shooting," she said.

Dahl called her neighbourhood relatively safe, but said she’s noticed an uptick in crime over the last decade.

“We’ve really seen an increase in the number of people hearing gun shots, we’re getting people being attacked at LRT stations up here frequently,” she said.

“To have this happen just up the block, I know that we’ve got city housing here so we’ve had a lot of transient neighbours come and go, but this is a little concerning for sure.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated throughout the day.