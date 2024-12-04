1 dead, 1 injured in collision at Southland and Bonaventure drives in southeast Calgary

A senior is dead and another person is injured in the aftermath of a collision in Calgary’s southeast.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, at Southland and Bonaventure drives S.E.

EMS says one person died at the scene, and another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the deceased is a man in his 70s.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.