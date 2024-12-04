CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead, 1 injured in collision at Southland and Bonaventure drives in southeast Calgary

    A senior is dead and another person is injured in the aftermath of a collision on Wednesday at Southland and Bonaventure drives S.E.
    A senior is dead and another person is injured in the aftermath of a collision in Calgary’s southeast.

    It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, at Southland and Bonaventure drives S.E.

    EMS says one person died at the scene, and another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the deceased is a man in his 70s.

    Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

