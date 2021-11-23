1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash at Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 22 west of Calgary

CALGARY -

Traffic is being diverted on Highway 8 about 500 metres east of the Highway 22 roundabout following a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited but police say two pickup trucks and an SUV were involved in a collision about 4:15 p.m. and at least one person was killed and four others were injured, two of those suffering serious injuries.

Cochrane RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area.

Police say falling snow and dropping temperatures are making conditions icy on area roads and highways.

More to come …