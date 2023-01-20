1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary

One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.

RCMP confirms the crash occurred around 3 a.m. near Paradise Road in the city of Chestermere, a few kilometres east of Calgary city limits.

According to RCMP, the two semi-trucks that were on the shoulder had been travelling to Calgary in tandem and the drivers had pulled over due to a mechanical issue. The stopped vehicles were then 'side-swiped' by a semi hauling herbicide, which spilled out post-crash.

As of 6:30 a.m., the Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions near the crash scene. Traffic was being detoured to Highway 1A.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area as RCMP said "it will not be passable for some time."

Police officials say the men were between the ages of 30 and 50. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The three injured men were taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life-threatening condition, according to an EMS spokesperson.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.