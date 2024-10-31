CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead after being hit by CTrain

    Calgary ambulance Alberta EMS
    A pedestrian has died after they were hit by the CTrain on Thursday morning, EMS told CTV News.

    In a statement, officials said paramedics were called to 36 Street and 26 Avenue N.E. at 8:15 a.m.

    EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

    There is no further information.

