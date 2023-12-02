1 dead after being struck by vehicle on Highway 3 in southern Alberta

A woman died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 3 early Saturday morning.

Coaldale RCMP and emergency responded to a serious vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning on Highway 3 between Range Road 224 and Township road 92.

Upon arrival, police discovered the victim, a 31-year-old woman who lived in Stand Off, Alta., was dead.

Investigators remained on scene for several hours, closing the road but the scene is now clear.

Police said preliminary investigation suggestions impairment wasn't a factor.

RCMP expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Lethbridge police issued an update to a release Saturday saying they have reopened the westbound lanes of Highway 3 between Lethbridge and Coalhurst, as well as the northbound lanes along Westside Drive at the city limits, after closing them for several hours due to a vehicle collision.