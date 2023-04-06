1 dead after vehicle hits overpass pillar along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary

One person is dead following an afternoon crash along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary.

A vehicle collided with an overpass pillar shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of the ring road near the Stoney Trail and Spruce Meadows Way interchange.

Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer, tells CTV News that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived on scene.

EMS officials confirm one person was pronounced dead on scene.

The age and gender of the deceased have not been confirmed. No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.