1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hours
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours appears to have come to an end.
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, gunfire and explosions could be heard coming from the home along the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E.
The scene became quiet, with multiple EMS units arriving.
The family of the man involved appeared to be extremely distraught.
Around 10 p.m., police said the threat was over but that officers would be on scene throughout the night.
An armed standoff in Calgary ended Friday night when police killed the suspect, who fired more than 100 rounds at police when they tried to serve him a search warrant
Police said during the final engagement with the suspect, Tactical Unit officers and members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team fired their weapons, killing him.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of police service firearms.
“The actions of one individual, with a history of weapons offences, put our community and our officers at substantial risk of harm," said Calgary Chief Constable Mark Neufeld, in a media release issued early Saturday morning.
"I am exceptionally proud of the professionalism, bravery and patience demonstrated by our officers," Neufeld added, "and exceptionally thankful to the Penbrooke Meadows residents and Calgarians at large for their patience and co-operation throughout this lengthy event,."
An armed standoff between Calgary police and a man came to an end after nearly 30 hours Friday night.
RESIDENTS RETURN
Police said they were allowing some residents to return to their homes.
"Residents from the following addresses are able to return to their homes without police escort," police said.
"Penswood Place S.E.: 40 to 52 Penswood Place S.E.
"Malvern Close N.E.: 235 to 239 Malvern Close N.E. and 304 to 364 Malvern Close N.E.
"Penswood Place S.E.: 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24, 28, 32, 36, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76 and 80 Penswood Place S.E.
"Penswood Way S.E.: 220, 224, 228, 232, 236, 240, 244, 248, 252, 256 and 260 Penswood Way S.E.; 348, 352, 356, 360, 364, 368, 372, 376 and 380 Penswood Way S.E."
"Residents from the following addresses are still unable to return to their homes while police continue to investigate," police said.
"Penswood Way S.E.: 264, 268, 272, 304, 308, 312, 316, 320, 324, 328, 332, 336 and 344 Penswood Way S.E."
Police said homes and property have been damaged in the standoff.
"We are asking residents who notice damage to let police know by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234," police said.
Police said their Victim Service Assistance Support Team (VAST) is available for residents affected by the incident by calling 403-428-8398 or 1-888-327-7828.
VAST volunteers will also be on hand in Penbrooke Meadows Saturday to offer support.
BARRICADED INSIDE
On Friday, throughout the day, Calgary police remained posted outside the Penbrooke Meadows home with the armed suspect barricaded inside and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passed the 24-hour mark.
The incident was connected to a search warrant being executed at the home on Thursday afternoon and has been ongoing since. Police said the warrant was in relation to firearms.
The risk level remained "extremely high" for both the public and officers.
EXECUTING WARRANT
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police attended the home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. with a search warrant.
As officers approached the home, they were fired on by an individual inside.
No one was injured, but police blocked off the home and told residents to avoid the area until further notice.
The order was later extended to include a section of Memorial Drive and residents were further instructed to find another place to stay until the situation was resolved.
