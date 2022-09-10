1 dead in Deerfoot motorcycle collision

One person died Saturday morning in a collision involving two motorcycles.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail along the Calf Robe Bridge in southeast Calgary.

Investigators say a 39-year-old man was riding his motorbike when he lost control as he braked for slowing traffic in the centre lane. When he attempted to pick up the motorcycle that had slid into the far-right lane, he was struck by another motorcycle ⁠— driven by a 44-year-old man.

The 44-year-old was transported by EMS to Foothills hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition and has since been released.

Multiple lanes in the area were blocked as investigators probed the scene. Police do not believe excessive speed, alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information or dashboard footage of the collision is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.