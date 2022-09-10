1 dead in Deerfoot motorcycle collision

One person died Saturday morning in a collision on the Deerfoot One person died Saturday morning in a collision on the Deerfoot

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine keeps up momentum, claims it reached Russian border

Ukraine kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going Monday, saying it liberated one village after another and claiming that in one region it pushed the invaders back right up to the border in a lightning military move that stunned many.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina