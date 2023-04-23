1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise

One person died in an avalanche in Lake Louise Saturday.

A group of three people were in an out-of-bounds area at Lake Louise Ski Resort when an avalanche was triggered around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

One person in the party was buried, an EMS spokesperson confirmed, who said it took about an hour to locate him.

A man in his early 20s suffered life-threatening injuries and later died.

RCMP confirmed they received a call at 2:53 p.m. to assist EMS near the Lake Louise ski hill, and that emergency workers were able to rescue two people from the hill area.

Parks Canada is investigating, assisted by the RCMP and Calgary chief of the medical examiner's office.