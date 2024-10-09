1 dead in southwest Calgary collision between bus and car

One person is dead following a motor-vehicle collision in Calgary's southwest on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m., at 24th Street and Bridlecrest Way S.W.

A bus and car were involved.

EMS say one person died at the scene and that no other injuries were reported.

Police later confirmed the deceased is a woman.

Police also say alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not considered factors in the incident.

Investigators remained at the scene into Wednesday night.