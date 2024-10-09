CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead in southwest Calgary collision between bus and car

    One person is dead following a motor-vehicle collision in Calgary's southwest on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m., at 24th Street and Bridlecrest Way S.W. One person is dead following a motor-vehicle collision in Calgary's southwest on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m., at 24th Street and Bridlecrest Way S.W.
    Share

    One person is dead following a motor-vehicle collision in Calgary's southwest on Wednesday evening.

    The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m., at 24th Street and Bridlecrest Way S.W.

    A bus and car were involved.

    EMS say one person died at the scene and that no other injuries were reported.

    Police later confirmed the deceased is a woman.

    Police also say alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not considered factors in the incident.

    Investigators remained at the scene into Wednesday night.

