1 hospital following northeast Calgary stabbing

One man is in hospital after being stabbed in fight outside Sunridge Mall Friday afternoon.

Police received a call at 1 p.m. about a fight between two groups of people in front of the mall.

An adult male was stabbed in the ensuing melee. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

EMS has since said he's now in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Police continue to search for suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, online or those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.