1 in hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary

One person is in hospital in stable condition following a shooting in southeast Calgary that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the 0-100 block of Radcliffe Cres. S.E for reports of gunfire; when officers arrived they determined there had been a shooting and found one injured person.

Police say the investigation continues but there is no risk to the public.

Anyone who has any information about what happened is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.