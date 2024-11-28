Lethbridge Hurricanes name 3 new members to its Wall of Honour

The Lethbridge Hurricanes’ Wall of Honour will be getting a little more crowded.

The club announced Thursday that it’s adding three new names to the wall.

Ben Wright, Corey Lyons and Herb Beswick are the members of the new Wall of Honour class.

Wright played parts of six seasons for the Canes between 2003 and 2009. The defenceman racked up 135 points for the Canes and served as the captain his final two seasons with the team.

Lyons was with the team from 1988 to 1990.

He holds the franchise record for points in a season with 142 in the 1989-90 season.

Beswick was a member of the team’s original board of directors.

He played an integral part in getting the Hurricanes relocated from Calgary.

The induction ceremony is Feb. 7 during the Hurricanes’ game against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Hurricanes return to action in Saskatoon Friday night, when they take on the Blades.