CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 in hospital after stabbing in southeast Calgary

    Calgary police are investigating after a person was stabbed multiple times on 32 Avenue S.E. at 7 p.m. on June 26, 2024. Calgary police are investigating after a person was stabbed multiple times on 32 Avenue S.E. at 7 p.m. on June 26, 2024.
    Share

    Police are investigating a stabbing along 32 Avenue S.E. on Wednesday evening.

    Officials say the victim was stabbed multiple times at about 7 p.m.

    They were taken to hospital.

    The investigation is ongoing and there is no information on any suspects.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News