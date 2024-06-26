CALGARY
    Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions

    The latest Alberta crop report shows 73.9 percent of crops in the south region are either in good or excellent condition.
    LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

     Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.

    This year the group was much more optimistic about their crops thanks to a wet, cool spring compared to the last several summers.

    “Well I think this year everyone's tickled pink because we have rain," said Ken Coles, executive director of Farming Smarter. "It's been a lot of years of hot and dry and this year while we're a little bit behind as far as crop growth is concerned, everybody's pretty happy,”

    The latest Alberta crop report shows 73.9 per cent of crops in the south region are either in good or excellent condition.

    This time last year only about 45 per cent of crops had that rating.

    It's also significantly higher than the five year average of 63.3 per cent.

    “The growing season's been almost ideal. We started off really dry but had some very timely rains. It's been relatively cool compared to the last few years,” said Will Van Roessel who farms near Bow Island.

    While the start of the growing season has been ideal, there's still plenty of time left before harvest.

    Farmers know July and August will be the hottest and driest months they have to face.

    “The big concern I suppose at this point is that we continue with adequate moisture to insure that we have a decent harvest,” said Alan Hampton, who farms north of Drumheller and serves as the executive director of Alberta Canola District 12.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada says this spring was the 16th wettest on record for Lethbridge.

    But they're also forecasting July and August to be hotter and drier than average.

