Advertisement
1 killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 1A west of Cochrane
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 7:32PM MDT
A driver was killed in a head-on crash west of Cochrane on Friday. (File photo)
CALGARY -- Traffic was diverted on Highway 1A about 26 kilometres west of Cochrane following a fatal, head-on collision between a car and a cube van Friday afternoon.
Traffic was expected to be diverted until about 9:30 p.m.
The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. and police say the male driver of the car was ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the cube van was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information was available.