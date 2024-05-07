CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hit-and-run at Calgary business linked to break-and-enter, police say

    Calgary police were called to a Napa Auto Parts store in the early morning hours of May 7, 2024, after reports a vehicle had tried to smash its way inside. Calgary police were called to a Napa Auto Parts store in the early morning hours of May 7, 2024, after reports a vehicle had tried to smash its way inside.
    Share

    Calgary Police are investigating an attempted break and enter that occurred early Tuesday morning.

    Just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to Napa Auto Parts in the 5300 block of 72 Avenue S.E. after reports a vehicle had hit a building.

    By the time crews arrived, the vehicle had fled.

    The building sustained minor structural damage to its front window and doors.

    Police say its unclear if anything was stolen.

    Police are continuing to investigate and have not released any details about the vehicle.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News