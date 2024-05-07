Hit-and-run at Calgary business linked to break-and-enter, police say

Calgary Police are investigating an attempted break and enter that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to Napa Auto Parts in the 5300 block of 72 Avenue S.E. after reports a vehicle had hit a building.

By the time crews arrived, the vehicle had fled.

The building sustained minor structural damage to its front window and doors.

Police say its unclear if anything was stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not released any details about the vehicle.