CALGARY
Calgary

    • Public hearing on Calgary's rezoning plan wraps up

    On Monday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek thanked all the individuals who attended council chambers during the three-week-long public meeting on the controversial rezoning proposal. On Monday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek thanked all the individuals who attended council chambers during the three-week-long public meeting on the controversial rezoning proposal.
    Share

    Calgary's longest public hearing wrapped up on Monday night, leaving council with a decision over what to do with a proposed bylaw.

    For more than three weeks, city council heard from thousands of residents, including several hundred who attended council chambers in person to voice their concerns.

    Mayor Jyoti Gondek said more than 730 Calgarians and organizations took part in the public sessions and she thanked all of them for their time.

    "Housing is an important issue to the city and to Calgarians, and I look forward to working with my council colleagues to incorporate the feedback we have received from the many perspectives we heard," she said on X on Monday.

    She also thanked her administration and clerks for the work they put in to support council and keep the hearing running smoothly.

    In addtion to the hundreds of speakers, 6,101 written statements were submitted into the public record.

    On April 22, the city launched a public meeting over a proposed blanket rezoning plan that would allow properties zoned as R-C1 districts, which only allow single detached homes, to transition to R-CG, opening the door for higher density housing developments.

    The city says 67 per cent of residential properties are currently zoned exclusively for single-detached homes.

    Blanket rezoning to R-CG still permits single-detached homes on those properties, but also allows for semi-detached homes, such as townhomes and row homes.

    The vast majority of feedback to council so far has opposed blanket rezoning.

    Now that the public hearings are over, council will meet again on May 9 to listen to the recap presentation from administrators.

    Members of the public are no longer allowed to register to speak at city council, but written submissions may still be made.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News