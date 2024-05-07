Public hearing on Calgary's rezoning plan wraps up

Calgary's longest public hearing wrapped up on Monday night, leaving council with a decision over what to do with a proposed bylaw.

For more than three weeks, city council heard from thousands of residents, including several hundred who attended council chambers in person to voice their concerns.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said more than 730 Calgarians and organizations took part in the public sessions and she thanked all of them for their time.

"Housing is an important issue to the city and to Calgarians, and I look forward to working with my council colleagues to incorporate the feedback we have received from the many perspectives we heard," she said on X on Monday.

She also thanked her administration and clerks for the work they put in to support council and keep the hearing running smoothly.

In addtion to the hundreds of speakers, 6,101 written statements were submitted into the public record.

On April 22, the city launched a public meeting over a proposed blanket rezoning plan that would allow properties zoned as R-C1 districts, which only allow single detached homes, to transition to R-CG, opening the door for higher density housing developments.

The city says 67 per cent of residential properties are currently zoned exclusively for single-detached homes.

Blanket rezoning to R-CG still permits single-detached homes on those properties, but also allows for semi-detached homes, such as townhomes and row homes.

The vast majority of feedback to council so far has opposed blanket rezoning.

Now that the public hearings are over, council will meet again on May 9 to listen to the recap presentation from administrators.

Members of the public are no longer allowed to register to speak at city council, but written submissions may still be made.