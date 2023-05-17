1 man in hospital after early morning Forest Lawn shooting

One man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre early Wednesday morning after he was shot multiple times in southeast Calgary, police say.

Police responded to the intersection of 17 Avenue and 36 Street S.E. shortly before 4:00 a.m.

The status and age of the man is unknown.

Police have not made any arrests and there is no description of any potential suspects at this time.

Westbound 17 Avenue and northbound 36 Street S.E. is closed at this time.