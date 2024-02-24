CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 man in hospital after Friday night drive-by shooting in southwest Calgary

    

    A drive-by shooting took place in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood Friday night, sending one man to hospital.

    Around 9 p.m., witnesses heard several shots coming from a vehicle that fled the area of James McKevitt Road and Mill Rise Hill.

    A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to hospital.

    Police said he was walking in an alley and don’t know if the shooting was targeted.

    The victim is cooperating.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

