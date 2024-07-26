Medicine Hat woman arrested by ALERT for 3rd time in a year

A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

ALERT officers arrested 46-year-old Jacqueline Dopp with help from Medicine Hat police last week.

It's the third time in the past year that Dopphas been arrested by ALERT.

She was charged with drug-related offences in October 2023 and faced possession charges in December 2023.

Dopp was taken into custody from a home in the neighbourhood of South Ridge on July 18.

ALERT says a search of the home led to the seizure of prohibited weapons and the following drugs:

30 grams of cocaine;

One gram of fentanyl;

Five grams of methamphetamine; and

14 grams of psilocybin.

Dopp is charged four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as three counts of breaching court order.

A second person, 35-year-old Cody Madore of Medicine Hat, was also charged in the investigation.

Dopp remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

"We recognize the impacts prolific drug traffickers can have on our city and neighbouring communities, especially when they continue to target our most vulnerable population," said acting Staff Sgt. Curtis Neiman, ALERT Medicine Hat, in a Friday news release.