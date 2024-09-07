CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 man injured in multi-vehicle collision in Cochrane area

    A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is shown in a stock photo. (STARS / Facebook) A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is shown in a stock photo. (STARS / Facebook)
    One man was injured in a multi-vehicle collision that took place in the Cochrane area early Friday evening.

    A STARS Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed in an email to CTV News that they were dispatched to the area around 5:30 p.m.

    A male patient in his 50s was transported by helicopter in stable condition to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

