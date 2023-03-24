1 missing as 2 houses burn in afternoon fire in northwest Calgary

One person is missing and a dog is dead after two homes caught fire Friday afternoon in northwest Calgary.

Fire crews received 911 calls at about 12:20 p.m. about a single residence structure fire in the 800 block of Citadel Way NW, with black smoke coming from the basement.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to a second home.

More resources were needed, so a third alarm was called.

Flames from a two-residence fire in northwest Calgary, Friday March 24, 2023

Fire crews attempted an aggressive interior attack, but due to the risk of collapse, they couldn't fully search the structure.

One resident from the homes is still unaccounted for. A fire department spokesperson said it wasn't clear if the missing person was from the house where the fire started or the second house impacted.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.