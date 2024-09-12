1 suspect in custody after break-in and violent assault of Lethbridge woman

A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.

Early on Sept. 10, at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a break-in on the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive, where a 27-year-old woman was attacked while she was asleep.

Police say the suspect assaulted her with a weapon then fled through a window.

The victim was transported by EMS to Chinook Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the scene along with a K9 track that failed to locate the suspect.

Further investigation by the department's violent crimes unit helped identify a suspect, who was arrested Wednesday without incident.

The suspect, who was unknown to the victim, remains in police custody with charges pending.