    • 1 suspect in custody after break-in and violent assault of Lethbridge woman

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.

    Early on Sept. 10, at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a break-in on the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive, where a 27-year-old woman was attacked while she was asleep.

    Police say the suspect assaulted her with a weapon then fled through a window.

    The victim was transported by EMS to Chinook Hospital with serious injuries.

    Officers responded to the scene along with a K9 track that failed to locate the suspect.

    Further investigation by the department's violent crimes unit helped identify a suspect, who was arrested Wednesday without incident.

    The suspect, who was unknown to the victim, remains in police custody with charges pending.

