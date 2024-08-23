$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry

Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.

Strawberry, 28, is wanted on a warrant for murder.

Strawberry is one of two suspects in the death of Colin John Hough of Airdrie, as well as the attempted murder of another person east of Calgary near Strathmore on Aug. 6.

The other suspect, 35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner, is in custody.

RCMP allege Strawberry and Penner fatally shot Hough, who was employed by Rocky View County.

Officers believe Hough stopped to offer help when he saw the pair's stolen truck on fire, not knowing it had been deliberately torched.

RCMP say Strawberry and Penner then tried to carjack another vehicle, shooting a Fortis Alberta employee who was also working in the area.

That man survived and the pair drove away in Hough's work truck.

It sparked a large manhunt and a shelter-in-place order for Wheatland County.

Penner was named a suspect three days later and was taken into custody on Aug. 11.

Strawberry remains on the loose.

"We still believe that Mr. Strawberry is in Alberta at this time," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander for the Strathmore RCMP.

Police describe Strawberry as 185 centimetres (6'1") tall, about 77 kilograms (170 pounds), with brown hair and several arm and face tattoos.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.