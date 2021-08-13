CALGARY -- A police investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl in Alberta has resulted in eight arrests and the issuing of warrants for two additional suspects

The accused, who all reside in either Lethbridge or Calgary, allegedly arranged to transport the girl to various locations where she was sexually assaulted.

The human trafficking investigation involved members of the Lethbridge Police Service, Calgary Police Service, RCMP and the ALERT human trafficking counter exploitation unit.

According to Lethbridge police, the 10 people accused of trafficking are also believed to have sexually assaulted a second victim — a 13-year-old girl — and there may still be additional victims that have yet to be identified.

The accused range in age from 16 to 37 and a physician and a business owner are among those facing charges. Eight of the suspects are currently in custody awaiting their bail hearing while warrants have been issued for the two suspects — 26-year-old Merion Krasniqi and 22-year-old Khaled Alsaid — who remain at large.

The eight people who are currently in custody are:

Ziyaad Noor, 37

Mohammad Neirabani, 22

Mohammad Zafari, 20

Mahmoud Nirabani, 20

Fadi (Stawi) Chtewi, 20

Abdulla Mohammed, 19

A 17-year-old male who cannot be named

A 16-year-old male who cannot be named

A total of 60 charges, including sexual assault, child luring, trafficking persons under 18 and sexual assault causing bodily harm, have been laid against the eight people in custody and additional charges are pending.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of human trafficking or suspects someone else has been victimized is encouraged to contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Krasniqi and Alsaid, or additional details that could potentially assist the investigation, is asked to contact local police. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.