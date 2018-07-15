A group of people, including some children, were successfully rescued after a boating incident on Ghost Lake west of Calgary on Saturday night.

Cochrane RCMP and the Cochrane Fire Department received a call at about 9:45 p.m. about a boat that was reportedly sinking in the water.

When officers arrived, they managed to get help from another citizen and then, using their boat, were able locate the boaters in distress.

10 people between the ages of one and 53 were all found in the water and were successfully rescued.

One of the boaters, a 15-year-old girl, had gone unresponsive but was revived at the scene.

The RCMP would like to thank the assistance of the resident for the use of their boat because without it, they would not have been able to reach the victims as quickly as they did.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.