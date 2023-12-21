10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 22-24)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Glow Calgary

What: Celebrate the holidays by strolling through an indoor light display.

Celebrate the holidays by strolling through an indoor light display. When: Dec. 7 – 31, but closed Christmas Day.

Dec. 7 – 31, but closed Christmas Day. Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre, 1800 Stampede Trail S.E.

Nutrien Western Event Centre, 1800 Stampede Trail S.E. Cost: $22.99 +

Calgary Zoolights

What: Immerse yourself in a world of Christmas lights at the Calgary Zoo, making for the perfect photo opp, date night or night out with friends and family.

Immerse yourself in a world of Christmas lights at the Calgary Zoo, making for the perfect photo opp, date night or night out with friends and family. When: Nov. 17 – Jan. 7, 2024.

Nov. 17 – Jan. 7, 2024. Where : Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.

: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E. Cost: $14.95 for children three to 15 and $21.95 for people 16+

Spruce Meadows Christmas light display

What: If you're hoping to view some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car then drive over to Spruce Meadows.

If you're hoping to view some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car then drive over to Spruce Meadows. When: Friday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 24 from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 29– Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m.–10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 24 from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 29– Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Free

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through.

The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through. Where: Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue.

Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue. When: Nightly from 5:30 p.m. – Midnight until Jan. 8, 2024, except on Dec. 24, 25 and 31, when the lights will be lit until 1 a.m.

Nightly from 5:30 p.m. – Midnight until Jan. 8, 2024, except on Dec. 24, 25 and 31, when the lights will be lit until 1 a.m. Cost: Free

The Nutcracker

What: Alberta Ballet presents The Nutcracker. The beloved tale tells the story of Klara and her Nutcracker as they battle the dark magic of the Rat Tsar and dance with the courtiers of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Alberta Ballet presents The Nutcracker. The beloved tale tells the story of Klara and her Nutcracker as they battle the dark magic of the Rat Tsar and dance with the courtiers of the Sugar Plum Fairy. When: Dec 15 – 24.

Dec 15 – 24. Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave N.W.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave N.W. Cost: $69+

Dinner with Santa

What: Enjoy a buffet dinner with your family that includes a visit from Old Saint Nick. He'll be there for photos, then Santa will sip hot chocolate with you on a horse-drawn wagon ride through Heritage Park's historical village.

Enjoy a buffet dinner with your family that includes a visit from Old Saint Nick. He'll be there for photos, then Santa will sip hot chocolate with you on a horse-drawn wagon ride through Heritage Park's historical village. When: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23. Where: Adults $78.95 and kids $58.95.

Adults $78.95 and kids $58.95. Cost: Gunn's Dairy Barn, Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Silver and Bold at Telus Spark

What: Visit the Telus Spark for Silver and Bold, the science centre's new holiday countdown experience.

Visit the Telus Spark for Silver and Bold, the science centre's new holiday countdown experience. When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 20 – Dec. 23.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 20 – Dec. 23. Where: Telus Spark, 220 Saint George's Dr. N.E.

Telus Spark, 220 Saint George's Dr. N.E. Cost: Free for kids two and under, $19 for kids age three to 17 and $26 for adults.

Snow Globe dinner at the Calgary Zoo

What: Two to six people can enjoy dinner in a private, heated and fully furnished snow globe outside at the Calgary Zoo. Enjoy the beauty of Zoolights before or after you eat.

Two to six people can enjoy dinner in a private, heated and fully furnished snow globe outside at the Calgary Zoo. Enjoy the beauty of Zoolights before or after you eat. When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan. 7.

5:30 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan. 7. Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.

Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E. Cost: Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $180 per snow globe, plus an additional fee per person based on theme package chosen – enchanted winter feast: $110 per person, decadent holiday package: $60 per person and cozy cookie package: $40 per person.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

What: Scarboro United hosts a candlelight Christmas Eve service

Scarboro United hosts a candlelight Christmas Eve service When: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 24. Where: Scarboro United Church, 134 Scarboro Ave.

Scarboro United Church, 134 Scarboro Ave. Cost: Free

Calgary Nativity Pageant