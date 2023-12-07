10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 8-10)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:
Saskatoon Farm Christmas market
- What: More than 200 local vendors are featured at the Saskatoon Farm's Christmas market, in addition to live musical performances and hot food and drinks.
- When: Dec. 8 to 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Saskatoon Farm, 80181 338 Ave E #20, Foothills County
- Cost: $8 for early bird tickets, $10 at the door and free for kids five and under.
The CP Holiday Train
- What: Calgarians hoping to get in the Christmas spirit will be able to view the dazzling lights of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train when it chugs into town, featuring a performance by Anyway Gang.
- When: Train arrives at 5:45 p.m., event runs from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2023.
- Where: Anderson C-Train Station (south parking lot)
- Cost: Though the event is free, donations to the food bank are encouraged.
Rümi's Winter Wonderfest
- What: Join Mrs. Clause for a story, make a Christmas craft and enjoy fireside carolers and treats from the café before getting a photo with Santa himself at Winter Wonderfest.
- When: Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: ATCO Park, 5302 Forand Street S.W.
- Cost: Free for kids three and under, $5 for children (ages four to 18) and $10 for adults.
Glow Calgary
- What: Celebrate the holidays by strolling through an indoor light display at Glow.
- When: Dec. 7 – 31.
- Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre, 1800 Stampede Trail S.E.
- Cost: $22.99 +
Spruce Meadows Christmas light display
- What: If you're looking to view some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car then drive over to Spruce Meadows.
- When: Dec. 8 – Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 15 – Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 22 – Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 29 – Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- Cost: Free
Lions Festival of Lights
- What: The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through.
- When: Nov. 25 – Jan. 8, 2024.
- Where: Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue.
- Cost: Free.
It's a Wonderful Life: a live radio play
- What: Listen to a staged radio play performance of Frank Capra's classic It's a Wonderful Life, presented by Morpheus Theatre, complete with foley sound effects.
- When: Dec. 8 - 16
- Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Avenue SW
- Cost: Adult $23. Student/senior $18
Once Upon a Christmas
- What: Experience the magic of Christmas at Heritage Park with festive displays and both indoor and outdoor activities.
- When: Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
- Cost: $14.95 for children (three to 15) and $19.95 for general admission (16+)
Watch the Calgary Flames
- What: The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
- When: Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer
- What: Watch a performance of Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. In the play, novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control.
- When: Nov. 18 – Dec. 17.
- Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave S.E.
- Cost: $80
Saskatchewan legislature members have decided not to investigate the cause of a protest that disrupted the legislative assembly.