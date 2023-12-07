CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 8-10)

    The CP Holiday train chugs into Calgary on Dec. 9, 2023. (Facebook/CP Holiday Train Live) The CP Holiday train chugs into Calgary on Dec. 9, 2023. (Facebook/CP Holiday Train Live)

    If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

    Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

    Saskatoon Farm Christmas market

    • What: More than 200 local vendors are featured at the Saskatoon Farm's Christmas market, in addition to live musical performances and hot food and drinks.
    • When: Dec. 8 to 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Saskatoon Farm, 80181 338 Ave E #20, Foothills County
    • Cost: $8 for early bird tickets, $10 at the door and free for kids five and under.

    The CP Holiday Train

    • What: Calgarians hoping to get in the Christmas spirit will be able to view the dazzling lights of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train when it chugs into town, featuring a performance by Anyway Gang.
    • When: Train arrives at 5:45 p.m., event runs from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2023.
    • Where: Anderson C-Train Station (south parking lot)
    • Cost: Though the event is free, donations to the food bank are encouraged.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by CPKC (@cpkcrail)

    Rümi's Winter Wonderfest

    • What: Join Mrs. Clause for a story, make a Christmas craft and enjoy fireside carolers and treats from the café before getting a photo with Santa himself at Winter Wonderfest
    • When: Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: ATCO Park, 5302 Forand Street S.W.
    • Cost: Free for kids three and under, $5 for children (ages four to 18) and $10 for adults.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rümi (@rumiforhome)

    Glow Calgary

    • What: Celebrate the holidays by strolling through an indoor light display at Glow
    • When: Dec. 7 – 31.
    • Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre, 1800 Stampede Trail S.E.
    • Cost: $22.99 +

    Spruce Meadows Christmas light display

    • What: If you're looking to view some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car then drive over to Spruce Meadows.
    • When: Dec. 8 – Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 15 – Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 22 – Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 29 – Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. 
    • Cost: Free

    Lions Festival of Lights

    • What: The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through.
    • When: Nov. 25 – Jan. 8, 2024.
    • Where: Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue.
    • Cost: Free.

    It's a Wonderful Life: a live radio play

    • What: Listen to a staged radio play performance of Frank Capra's classic It's a Wonderful Life, presented by Morpheus Theatre, complete with foley sound effects.
    • When: Dec. 8 - 16
    • Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Avenue SW
    • Cost: Adult $23. Student/senior $18

    Once Upon a Christmas

    • What: Experience the magic of Christmas at Heritage Park with festive displays and both indoor and outdoor activities.
    • When: Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: $14.95 for children (three to 15) and $19.95 for general admission (16+)

    Watch the Calgary Flames

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
    • When: Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer

    • What: Watch a performance of Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. In the play, novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control.
    • When: Nov. 18 – Dec. 17.
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave S.E.
    • Cost: $80

