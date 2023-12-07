10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 8-10)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Saskatoon Farm Christmas market

What: More than 200 local vendors are featured at the Saskatoon Farm's Christmas market, in addition to live musical performances and hot food and drinks.

The CP Holiday Train

What: Calgarians hoping to get in the Christmas spirit will be able to view the dazzling lights of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train when it chugs into town, featuring a performance by Anyway Gang.

Rümi's Winter Wonderfest

What: Join Mrs. Clause for a story, make a Christmas craft and enjoy fireside carolers and treats from the café before getting a photo with Santa himself at Winter Wonderfest.

Glow Calgary

What: Celebrate the holidays by strolling through an indoor light display at Glow.

Spruce Meadows Christmas light display

What: If you're looking to view some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car then drive over to Spruce Meadows.

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through.

It's a Wonderful Life: a live radio play

What: Listen to a staged radio play performance of Frank Capra's classic It's a Wonderful Life, presented by Morpheus Theatre, complete with foley sound effects.

Once Upon a Christmas

What: Experience the magic of Christmas at Heritage Park with festive displays and both indoor and outdoor activities.

Watch the Calgary Flames

What : The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer