10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 10-12)

Remembrance Day at the Hangar Flight Museum

What: Mark Remembrance Day at an outdoor ceremony at Calgary's Hangar Flight Museum.

Mark Remembrance Day at an outdoor ceremony at Calgary's Hangar Flight Museum. When: Doors open at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, with the hope everyone can be seated by 10:15 a.m. ahead of a 10:30 a.m. ceremony, which will be livestreamed on CTVNewsCalgary.ca. Donations will be accepted for the Veterans Association Food Bank.

Remembrance Day at Studio Bell

What: Observe Remembrance Day at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre.

Remembrance Day at The Military Museums

What: Mark Remembrance Day at The Military Museums. Those unable to attend the ceremony in person can watch it live on Facebook.

Remembrance Day at the Field of Crosses

What: Observe Remembrance Day at Calgary's Field of Crosses memorial.

Shania Twain concert

What: Canadian country superstar Shania Twain performs at the Saddledome.

Mackenzie Porter performs

What: Canadian country singer Mackenzie Porter performs at Commonwealth in Calgary's beltline.

Get Taboo

What: Taboo, the "everything to do with sex" show, is billed as Canada's leading adult-themed show.

Millarville Christmas Market

What: Get an early start on your holiday shopping at the 2023 Millarville Christmas Market. There will be food trucks, seasonal vendors, reindeer and photos with Santa.

Watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker

What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker, aimed at those between four and 10 years old.

