    • 10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 10-12)

    If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

    Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

    Remembrance Day at the Hangar Flight Museum

    • What: Mark Remembrance Day at an outdoor ceremony at Calgary's Hangar Flight Museum.
    • When: Doors open at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, with the hope everyone can be seated by 10:15 a.m. ahead of a 10:30 a.m. ceremony, which will be livestreamed on CTVNewsCalgary.ca. Donations will be accepted for the Veterans Association Food Bank.
    • Where: 4629 McCall Way N.E.
    • Cost: Free

    Remembrance Day at Studio Bell

    • What:  Observe Remembrance Day at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre.
    • When: 10 a.m. to 5p.m. on Nov. 11. There will be a special service at 10:40 a.m. featuring the Central Alberta Chamber Players, world class bagpiper Bill Hawes and singer-songwriter Steve Jevne.
    • Where: Studio Bell, 850 Fourth St. S.E.
    • Cost: Ticket prices to Studio Bell vary, but admission will be free for veterans and active service members.

    Remembrance Day at The Military Museums

    • What: Mark Remembrance Day at The Military Museums. Those unable to attend the ceremony in person can watch it live on Facebook.
    • When: Ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, museum opens its doors to the public at noon, after the service.
    • Where: The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.
    • Cost: Admission by donation.

    Remembrance Day at the Field of Crosses

    • What: Observe Remembrance Day at Calgary's Field of Crosses memorial.
    • When: 10:10 a.m. on Nov. 11.
    • Where: Field of Crosses memorial, 200 Memorial Dr. N.W.
    • Cost: Free

    Shania Twain concert

    • What: Canadian country superstar Shania Twain performs at the Saddledome.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Mackenzie Porter performs

    • What: Canadian country singer Mackenzie Porter performs at Commonwealth in Calgary's beltline.
    • When: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Commonwealth Bar and Stage, 731 10 Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: $34

    Get Taboo

    • What: Taboo, the "everything to do with sex" show, is billed as Canada's leading adult-themed show.
    • When: 5 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 10, 1 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 11 and Noon until 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $33 - $103
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Millarville Christmas Market

    • What: Get an early start on your holiday shopping at the 2023 Millarville Christmas Market. There will be food trucks, seasonal vendors, reindeer and photos with Santa.
    • When: Nov. 9-12.
    • Where: Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society, 306097 192 St. West, Millarville, Alta.
    • Cost: Tickets, which must be pre-purchased, are $6 and free for youth 12 and under.

    Watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker

    • What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker, aimed at those between four and 10 years old.
    • When: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.
    • Where: 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 and 3 p.m. on Sundays, Nov. 5 – 26.
    • Cost: $18.89

    Calgary European Film Festival

    • What:  Enjoy the best new movies that Europe has to offer at the 12th annual Calgary European Film Festival.
    • When: Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 12.
    • Where: Online, and in person at the Globe Cinema, 617 Eighth Ave S.W.
    • Cost:$15 per ticket (in-cinema or online).