10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 17-19)
Published Thursday, November 16, 2023 11:20AM MST
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts Zoolights from Nov. 17, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024. (Calgary Zoo/Facebook)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:
Calgary Zoolights
- What: Immerse yourself in a world of Christmas lights at the Calgary Zoo, making for the perfect photo opp, date night or night out with friends and family.
- When: Nov. 17 – Jan. 7, 2024.
- Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.
- Cost: $14.95 for children three to 15 and $21.95 for people 16+
Inglewood Night Market – Holiday edition
- What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with local vendors who sell locally sourced and handmade goods like crafts, clothing, collectibles and food.
- When: Nov. 17 and 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Crossroads Farmers Market, 1235 26 Avenue S.E.
- Cost: $5, but kids 12 and under are free, as are adults 65 and over.
Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market
- What: The Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market offers a diverse selection of vendors, surrounded by twinkling lights, roaring fires, carolers, live music and other activities.
- When: Nov. 17 to 19 and 24 to 26, Dec. 1 to 3.
- Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- Cost: $15 for general admission, $10 for children (3-12) and seniors (65+)
Grape Escape
- What: Sample wine, spirits and beer from more than 150 vendors at Grape Escape
- When: Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: BMO Centre, Halls E & F, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
- Cost: $70
Calgary Tabletop Day
- What: Visit the BMO Centre for a board game convention hosted by Tabletop YYC and a Christmas Geek Market
- When: Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. – midnight, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – midnight and Nov. 19. from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
- Cost: Market: free. Convention: $35-$55 a day.
Watch the Calgary Flames
- What: The Calgary Flames take on the New York Islanders at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
- When: Nov. 18. at 5 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer
- What: Watch a performance of Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. In the play, novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control.
- When: Nov. 18 – Dec. 17.
- Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave S.E.
- Cost: $80
Metric performs
- What: Watch Canadian indie rock band Metric perform at the Grey Eagle.
- When: Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.
- Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.
- Cost: $88 + fees and taxes
Watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker
- What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker, aimed at those between four and 10 years old.
- When: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.
- Where: Nov. 5 – 26. Saturdays at 1 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- Cost: $18.89
Art Market and Craft Sale
- What: Start your holiday shoppingf at the Calgary Art Market and Craft Sale.
- When: Nov. 16-19.
- Where: Calgary Telus Convention Centre, 136 Eighth Avenue S.E.
- Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for students (13-18) and $12 for seniors (65+)