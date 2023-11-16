If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Calgary Zoolights

What: Immerse yourself in a world of Christmas lights at the Calgary Zoo, making for the perfect photo opp, date night or night out with friends and family.

Immerse yourself in a world of Christmas lights at the Calgary Zoo, making for the perfect photo opp, date night or night out with friends and family. When: Nov. 17 – Jan. 7, 2024.

Nov. 17 – Jan. 7, 2024. Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.

Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E. Cost: $14.95 for children three to 15 and $21.95 for people 16+

Inglewood Night Market – Holiday edition

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with local vendors who sell locally sourced and handmade goods like crafts, clothing, collectibles and food.

The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with local vendors who sell locally sourced and handmade goods like crafts, clothing, collectibles and food. When: Nov. 17 and 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nov. 17 and 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Crossroads Farmers Market, 1235 26 Avenue S.E.

Crossroads Farmers Market, 1235 26 Avenue S.E. Cost: $5, but kids 12 and under are free, as are adults 65 and over.

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

What: The Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market offers a diverse selection of vendors, surrounded by twinkling lights, roaring fires, carolers, live music and other activities.

The Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market offers a diverse selection of vendors, surrounded by twinkling lights, roaring fires, carolers, live music and other activities. When: Nov. 17 to 19 and 24 to 26, Dec. 1 to 3.

Nov. 17 to 19 and 24 to 26, Dec. 1 to 3. Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: $15 for general admission, $10 for children (3-12) and seniors (65+)

Grape Escape

What: Sample wine, spirits and beer from more than 150 vendors at Grape Escape

Sample wine, spirits and beer from more than 150 vendors at Grape Escape When : Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

: Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: BMO Centre, Halls E & F, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, Halls E & F, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: $70

Calgary Tabletop Day

What : Visit the BMO Centre for a board game convention hosted by Tabletop YYC and a Christmas Geek Market

: Visit the BMO Centre for a board game convention hosted by Tabletop YYC and a Christmas Geek Market When : Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. – midnight, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – midnight and Nov. 19. from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. – midnight, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – midnight and Nov. 19. from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Where : BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Market: free. Convention: $35-$55 a day.

Watch the Calgary Flames

What : The Calgary Flames take on the New York Islanders at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

: The Calgary Flames take on the New York Islanders at the Scotiabank Saddledome. When : Nov. 18. at 5 p.m.

: Nov. 18. at 5 p.m. Where : Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer

What: Watch a performance of Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. In the play, novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control.

Watch a performance of Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. In the play, novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control. When: Nov. 18 – Dec. 17.

Nov. 18 – Dec. 17. Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave S.E.

Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave S.E. Cost: $80

Metric performs

What: Watch Canadian indie rock band Metric perform at the Grey Eagle.

Watch Canadian indie rock band Metric perform at the Grey Eagle. When: Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.

Grey Eagle Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr. Cost: $88 + fees and taxes

Watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker

What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker, aimed at those between four and 10 years old.

Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker, aimed at those between four and 10 years old. When: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.

Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E. Where: Nov. 5 – 26. Saturdays at 1 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Nov. 5 – 26. Saturdays at 1 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cost: $18.89

Art Market and Craft Sale