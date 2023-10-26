10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Oct. 27-29)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Ghouls' Night Out at Heritage Park

What: Round up your family, put on a costume and head to Heritage Park for a bash to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Boos, Brews, and Booze Halloween Weekend

What: Head to Aussie Rules Piano Bar for a Halloween bash featuring hauntingly beautiful tunes, a costume contest and giveaways.

ScreamFest 2023

What: Billed by organizers as Calgary's scariest Halloween event, ScreamFest features six haunted houses, mini-golf, monster truck rides and a 'midway of mayhem.'

The Sleeping Beauty

What: Watch Alberta Ballet's performance of The Sleeping Beauty, with music by Tchaikovsky.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

What : Watch The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde at Vertigo Theatre.

Tool performs at the Saddledome

What : American rock band Tool performs at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Pumpkins After Dark

What : Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.

Haunted Mini-golf

What : WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.

Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard