10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Check out YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

What: Dozens of vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity during Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. A portion of the sales go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Feb. 1-29 Where: Various locations throughout Calgary

Various locations throughout Calgary Cost: Prices vary

Chinese New Year Festival 2024

What: The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre hosts its 2024 Chinese New Year Festival, including a market, dragon and lion dances, art exhibitions and more.

Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 First Street S.W.

The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 First Street S.W. Cost: Free

Lunar New Year at the Calgary Farmers' Market West

What: Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Calgary Farmers' Market West, including a performance from The Jing Wo Cultural Association's lion dancers

Saturday, Feb 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Calgary Farmers' Market West, 25 Greenbriar Drive N.W.

Calgary Farmers' Market West, 25 Greenbriar Drive N.W. Cost: Free

Calgary’s Motorcycle and Powersport Show

What: Calgary’s Motorcycle and Powersport Show returns for the first time since the pandemic.

Friday, Feb. 2 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: $18 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $10 for juniors age six to 14, $46 per family (two adults and two juniors) and free for kids five and under.

Calgary Opera presents The Elixir of Love

What: Gaetano Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love is described as a light and lyrical comedy in the bel canto style.

Feb 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Where: The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.

The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W. Cost: Prices vary

Meteor Shower by Steve Martin

What: Theatre Calgary presents Meteor Shower by Steve Martin, described as an "absurdist, fast-paced comedy."

Jan. 23 to Feb. 11. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Heist at Vertigo Theatre

What: Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal.

Jan. 27 to Feb. 25 Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E.

Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands

What: Watch Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands at Stage West.

Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.

Until Feb. 4. Cost: Prices vary

Roughnecks

What: The Calgary Roughnecks take on the New York Riptide at the Saddledome on Friday, followed by a matchup with the Toronto Rock on Saturday.

Friday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome,555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome,555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Hitmen vs. Oil Kings