CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    Vendome's Café's maple French toast hot chocolate. (Instagram/@vendomeyyc) Vendome's Café's maple French toast hot chocolate. (Instagram/@vendomeyyc)
    Share

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Check out YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

    • What: Dozens of vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity during Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. A portion of the sales go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.
    • When: Feb. 1-29
    • Where: Various locations throughout Calgary
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Chinese New Year Festival 2024

    • What: The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre hosts its 2024 Chinese New Year Festival, including a market, dragon and lion dances, art exhibitions and more.
    • When: Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Where: The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 First Street S.W.
    • Cost: Free

    Lunar New Year at the Calgary Farmers' Market West

    • What: Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Calgary Farmers' Market West, including a performance from The Jing Wo Cultural Association's lion dancers
    • When: Saturday, Feb 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Where: Calgary Farmers' Market West, 25 Greenbriar Drive N.W.
    • Cost: Free

    Calgary’s Motorcycle and Powersport Show

    • What: Calgary’s Motorcycle and Powersport Show returns for the first time since the pandemic.
    • When: Friday, Feb. 2 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $18 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $10 for juniors age six to 14, $46 per family (two adults and two juniors) and free for kids five and under.

    Calgary Opera presents The Elixir of Love

    • What: Gaetano Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love is described as a light and lyrical comedy in the bel canto style.
    • When: Feb 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Meteor Shower by Steve Martin

    • What: Theatre Calgary presents Meteor Shower by Steve Martin, described as an "absurdist, fast-paced comedy."
    • When: Jan. 23 to Feb. 11.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Heist at Vertigo Theatre

    • What: Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal.
    • When: Jan. 27 to Feb. 25
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E. 
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands

    • What: Watch Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands at Stage West.
    • When: Head to State West to learn about music history from the Beatles to The Bee Gees, to the New Kids on the Block and on to NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.
    • Where: Until Feb. 4.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Roughnecks 

    • What: The Calgary Roughnecks take on the New York Riptide at the Saddledome on Friday, followed by a matchup with the Toronto Rock on Saturday. 
    • When: Friday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. 
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome,555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Hitmen vs. Oil Kings

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Saddledome.
    • When: 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News