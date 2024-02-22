CALGARY
    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    Rapper and actor Ice Cube performs at Hip-Hop 50 Live, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP) Rapper and actor Ice Cube performs at Hip-Hop 50 Live, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Ice Cube in concert

    • What: Ice Cube brings his Straight into Canada Tour to Calgary.
    • When: Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Grey Eagle Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.
    • Cost: $120+

    Calgary Home and Garden Show

    • What: Hundreds of home, garden and landscaping companies gather together under one roof at the Calgary Home and Garden Show to help Calgarians get the help they need no matter the project.
    • When: Thursday, Feb. 22 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Where: The BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Children 12 and under get in for free. Adult tickets (13+) are $16 and seniors (60+) tickets are $9.

    February Classic at Spruce Meadows

    • What: The second show jumping event of the Winter Series, the February Classic, takes to the indoor comfort of the Spruce Meadows Equi-Plex.
    • When: Feb. 23-25
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Free

    Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    • What: The Scotties Tournament of Hearts wraps up this weekend.
    • When: Until Feb. 25.
    • Where: Winsport Event Centre, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    National Aviation Weekend at The Hangar Flight Museum

    • What: Celebrate National Aviation Weekend at The Hangar Flight Museum.
    • When: Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E.
    • Cost: Buy one regular-priced general admission ticket and get a second admission of equal or lessar value for free.

    YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

    • What: Dozens of vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity during Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. A portion of the sales go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.
    • When: Until Feb. 29.
    • Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Thumbelina

    • What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Thumbelina, aimed for those between four and 10 years old.
    • When: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.
    • Where: 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, until Feb. 25.
    • Cost: $18.89

    Heist at Vertigo Theatre

    • What: Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal.
    • When: Until Feb. 25
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E. 
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Hitmen vs. Wild

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Wenatchee Wild at the Saddledome.
    • When: Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Hitmen vs. Hurricanes

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Saddledome.
    • When: Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

