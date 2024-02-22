10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Ice Cube in concert

What: Ice Cube brings his Straight into Canada Tour to Calgary.

Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Where: Grey Eagle Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.

Grey Eagle Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr. Cost: $120+

Calgary Home and Garden Show

What: Hundreds of home, garden and landscaping companies gather together under one roof at the Calgary Home and Garden Show to help Calgarians get the help they need no matter the project.

The BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Children 12 and under get in for free. Adult tickets (13+) are $16 and seniors (60+) tickets are $9.

February Classic at Spruce Meadows

What: The second show jumping event of the Winter Series, the February Classic, takes to the indoor comfort of the Spruce Meadows Equi-Plex.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Free

Scotties Tournament of Hearts

What: The Scotties Tournament of Hearts wraps up this weekend.

Winsport Event Centre, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: Prices vary

National Aviation Weekend at The Hangar Flight Museum

What: Celebrate National Aviation Weekend at The Hangar Flight Museum.

The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E. Cost: Buy one regular-priced general admission ticket and get a second admission of equal or lessar value for free.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

What: Dozens of vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity during Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. A portion of the sales go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Various locations throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary

Thumbelina

What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Thumbelina, aimed for those between four and 10 years old.

1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, until Feb. 25. Cost: $18.89

Heist at Vertigo Theatre

What: Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal.

Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Hitmen vs. Wild

What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Wenatchee Wild at the Saddledome.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Hitmen vs. Hurricanes