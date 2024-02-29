10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Winefest

What: Sample hundreds of wines from all over the world and munch on hors d’oeuvres at Winefest 2024.

BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: $126 - $189

Beerfest at Bottlescrew Bill's

What: Bottlescrew Bill's Pub hosts its 29 th annual Beerfest event, featuring more than 30 breweries and 80+ beers. Proceeds from the event go to The Mustard Seed.

Bottlescrew Bill's, 140 10 Ave. S.W. Cost: $40

As You Like It

What: Theatre Calgary presents William Shakespeare's classic comedy of love and mistaken identity – with a twist! Watch As You Like It, adapted to feature music from The Beatles.

Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Wild Symphony from the Calgary Philharmonic

What: Travel through the trees and across the seas with Maestro Mouse and the Calgary Philharmonic for Dan Brown’s Wild Symphony, where you’ll meet a big blue whale and speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans in a orchestra experience for children of all ages.

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons, 205 Eighth Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Alan Doyle live in concert

What: Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle brings his Welcome Home Tour to Calgary.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W. Cost: $63 - $115

Skijordue 2024

What: Skijordue returns to the Millarville Racetrack. More than 150 people and horses will be competing in the event, which serves as the final event of Skijor Canada's season.

While technically not in Calgary, the Millarville Racetrack is just 20 kilometres outside of the city, located at 306097 192 St. West. Cost: $32.37

Jewelry workshop

What: Take a jewelry tufting workshop. Tufting is a traditional Indigenous art form using dyed animal hair to create three-dimensional art, jewelry and to decorate clothing.

Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Ave S.E. Cost: $100

Flames vs. Penguins

What: The Calgary Flames take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Saddledome.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Wranglers vs. Eagles evening game

What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Colorado Eagles at the Saddledome.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Wranglers vs. Eagles matinee