CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    A photo from the Skijor Canada Facebook page. (Credit: Amanda Ubell) A photo from the Skijor Canada Facebook page. (Credit: Amanda Ubell)
    Share

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Winefest

    • What: Sample hundreds of wines from all over the world and munch on hors d’oeuvres at Winefest 2024.
    • When: Friday, March 1 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, March 2 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
    • Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $126 - $189
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Winefest (@winefest)

    Beerfest at Bottlescrew Bill's

    • What: Bottlescrew Bill's Pub hosts its 29th annual Beerfest event, featuring more than 30 breweries and 80+ beers. Proceeds from the event go to The Mustard Seed.
    • When: Saturday, March 2 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Where: Bottlescrew Bill's, 140 10 Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: $40

    As You Like It

    • What: Theatre Calgary presents William Shakespeare's classic comedy of love and mistaken identity – with a twist! Watch As You Like It, adapted to feature music from The Beatles.
    • When: Feb. 27 – March 24
    • Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Wild Symphony from the Calgary Philharmonic

    • What: Travel through the trees and across the seas with Maestro Mouse and the Calgary Philharmonic for Dan Brown’s Wild Symphony, where you’ll meet a big blue whale and speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans in a orchestra experience for children of all ages.
    • When: Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons, 205 Eighth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Alan Doyle live in concert

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @alanthomasdoyle

    Skijordue 2024

    • What: Skijordue returns to the Millarville Racetrack. More than 150 people and horses will be competing in the event, which serves as the final event of Skijor Canada's season.
    • When: Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Where: While technically not in Calgary, the Millarville Racetrack is just 20 kilometres outside of the city, located at 306097 192 St. West.
    • Cost: $32.37

    Jewelry workshop

    • What: Take a jewelry tufting workshop. Tufting is a traditional Indigenous art form using dyed animal hair to create three-dimensional art, jewelry and to decorate clothing.
    • When: Sunday, March 3 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Ave S.E.
    • Cost: $100

    Flames vs. Penguins

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Saddledome.
    • When: Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Wranglers vs. Eagles evening game

    • What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Colorado Eagles at the Saddledome.
    • When: Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Wranglers vs. Eagles matinee

    • What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Colorado Eagles at the Saddledome.
    • When: Sunday, March 3 at 12 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News