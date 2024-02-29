10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Winefest
- What: Sample hundreds of wines from all over the world and munch on hors d’oeuvres at Winefest 2024.
- When: Friday, March 1 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, March 2 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
- Cost: $126 - $189
Beerfest at Bottlescrew Bill's
- What: Bottlescrew Bill's Pub hosts its 29th annual Beerfest event, featuring more than 30 breweries and 80+ beers. Proceeds from the event go to The Mustard Seed.
- When: Saturday, March 2 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Bottlescrew Bill's, 140 10 Ave. S.W.
- Cost: $40
As You Like It
- What: Theatre Calgary presents William Shakespeare's classic comedy of love and mistaken identity – with a twist! Watch As You Like It, adapted to feature music from The Beatles.
- When: Feb. 27 – March 24
- Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
Wild Symphony from the Calgary Philharmonic
- What: Travel through the trees and across the seas with Maestro Mouse and the Calgary Philharmonic for Dan Brown’s Wild Symphony, where you’ll meet a big blue whale and speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans in a orchestra experience for children of all ages.
- When: Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m.
- Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons, 205 Eighth Ave. S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
Alan Doyle live in concert
- What: Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle brings his Welcome Home Tour to Calgary.
- When: Friday, March 1 at 8 p.m.
- Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
- Cost: $63 - $115
Skijordue 2024
- What: Skijordue returns to the Millarville Racetrack. More than 150 people and horses will be competing in the event, which serves as the final event of Skijor Canada's season.
- When: Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: While technically not in Calgary, the Millarville Racetrack is just 20 kilometres outside of the city, located at 306097 192 St. West.
- Cost: $32.37
Jewelry workshop
- What: Take a jewelry tufting workshop. Tufting is a traditional Indigenous art form using dyed animal hair to create three-dimensional art, jewelry and to decorate clothing.
- When: Sunday, March 3 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Ave S.E.
- Cost: $100
Flames vs. Penguins
- What: The Calgary Flames take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Saddledome.
- When: Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
Wranglers vs. Eagles evening game
- What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Colorado Eagles at the Saddledome.
- When: Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
Wranglers vs. Eagles matinee
- What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Colorado Eagles at the Saddledome.
- When: Sunday, March 3 at 12 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
