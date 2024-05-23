10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

CALGARY
Calgary

    A stock photo of a classic car (Unsplash/Vita Leonis). A stock photo of a classic car (Unsplash/Vita Leonis).
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Royal Canadian International Circus 

    • What: Head to the big top to see the Royal Canadian International Circus. The show features classic circus entertainment, taking visitors on a spellbinding journey filled with a diverse array of thrilling acts.
    • When: May 24 to June 2, 2024.
    • Where: CrossIron Mills, 261055 Crossiron Blvd., Rocky View, Alta.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Calgary Marathon

    • What: Support friends, family members or even strangers taking part in the 2024 Servus Calgary Marathon – or sign up to participate. Runners will get to take part in a post-race festival.
    • When: Sunday, May 26 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Where: Starting line is at Stampede Trail S.E.
    • Cost: Prices for participants vary.

    Velocity Auto Show

    • What: View a diverse range of cars – from classics to modern sports cars, tuners and rare exotics – at Calgary's second annual Velocity Auto Show.
    • When: Saturday, May 25 at 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Where: Platform Calgary,407 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $20.

    Festival of Quilts

    What: Head to Heritage Park to admire hundreds of colourful quilts at the 2024 Festival of Quilts.

    When: Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

    Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

    Cost: Tickets to the historical village are $22.95 for youth (three to 15), $34.95 for general admission (16-64) and $26.95 for seniors.

    The Confluence open house

    • What: Enjoy history tours, a petting zoo, Indigenous speakers and more at The Confluence's open house.
    • When: Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Free.

    Calgary Stampeders take on B.C. Lions

    • What: The Calgary Stampeders take on the B.C. Lions in preseason week two.
    • When: Saturday, May 25 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Cavalry vs. Winnipeg Valour

    • What: Calgary's Cavalry FC takes on the Winnipeg Valour at ATCO Field on Saturday evening.
    • When: Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: ATCO Field, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson

    • What: Vertigo Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, a modern takeon Sherlock Holmes set in a post-pandemic 2021. 
    • When: Until June 9, 2024.
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre,115 Ninth Ave. S.E. 
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    The Music Man

    • What: Storybook Theatre presents Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man.
    • When: Until June 1, 2024.
    • Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Dr. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Beautiful, the Carole King musical

    • What: The inspiring true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is told through Stage West's production of Beautiful.
    • When: Until June 23, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

