10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Royal Canadian International Circus

What: Head to the big top to see the Royal Canadian International Circus. The show features classic circus entertainment, taking visitors on a spellbinding journey filled with a diverse array of thrilling acts.

Head to the big top to see the Royal Canadian International Circus. The show features classic circus entertainment, taking visitors on a spellbinding journey filled with a diverse array of thrilling acts. When: May 24 to June 2, 2024.

May 24 to June 2, 2024. Where: CrossIron Mills, 261055 Crossiron Blvd., Rocky View, Alta.

CrossIron Mills, 261055 Crossiron Blvd., Rocky View, Alta. Cost: Prices vary.

Calgary Marathon

What: Support friends, family members or even strangers taking part in the 2024 Servus Calgary Marathon – or sign up to participate. Runners will get to take part in a post-race festival.

Support friends, family members or even strangers taking part in the 2024 Servus Calgary Marathon – or sign up to participate. Runners will get to take part in a post-race festival. When: Sunday, May 26 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Where: Starting line is at Stampede Trail S.E.

Starting line is at Stampede Trail S.E. Cost: Prices for participants vary.

Velocity Auto Show

What: View a diverse range of cars – from classics to modern sports cars, tuners and rare exotics – at Calgary's second annual Velocity Auto Show.

View a diverse range of cars – from classics to modern sports cars, tuners and rare exotics – at Calgary's second annual Velocity Auto Show. When: Saturday, May 25 at 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 at 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Where: Platform Calgary,407 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Platform Calgary,407 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: $20.

Festival of Quilts

What: Head to Heritage Park to admire hundreds of colourful quilts at the 2024 Festival of Quilts.

When: Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Cost: Tickets to the historical village are $22.95 for youth (three to 15), $34.95 for general admission (16-64) and $26.95 for seniors.

The Confluence open house

What: Enjoy history tours, a petting zoo, Indigenous speakers and more at The Confluence's open house.

Enjoy history tours, a petting zoo, Indigenous speakers and more at The Confluence's open house. When: Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.

The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: Free.

Calgary Stampeders take on B.C. Lions

What: The Calgary Stampeders take on the B.C. Lions in preseason week two.

The Calgary Stampeders take on the B.C. Lions in preseason week two. When: Saturday, May 25 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 at 2 p.m. Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.

McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Cavalry vs. Winnipeg Valour

What: Calgary's Cavalry FC takes on the Winnipeg Valour at ATCO Field on Saturday evening.

Calgary's Cavalry FC takes on the Winnipeg Valour at ATCO Field on Saturday evening. When: Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. Where: ATCO Field, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

ATCO Field, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson

What: Vertigo Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, a modern takeon Sherlock Holmes set in a post-pandemic 2021.

Vertigo Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, a modern takeon Sherlock Holmes set in a post-pandemic 2021. When: Until June 9, 2024.

Until June 9, 2024. Where: Vertigo Theatre,115 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Vertigo Theatre,115 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

The Music Man

What: Storybook Theatre presents Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man.

Storybook Theatre presents Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man. When: Until June 1, 2024.

Until June 1, 2024. Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Dr. N.W.

Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Dr. N.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Beautiful, the Carole King musical