10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 15-17, 2024)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Grape Escape Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival

Head to the BMO Centre for Grape Escape, Calgary's largest premium wine, spirits and beer-tasting event. When: Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Zoolights

Zoolights is a family friendly event that sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly holiday lights. Some days may be cancelled due to cold weather, so be sure to check the Calgary Zoo’s social media before attending. Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E.

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere with seasonal décor and shop for holiday gifts at the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market, which has both indoor and outdoor spaces. Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Millarville Christmas Market

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Millarview Christmas Market. The family-friendly event features food trucks, music, reindeer, photos with Santa and dozens of vendors. When: Thursday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flames vs. Predators

The Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators. When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Bruce Springsteen

"The Boss" is coming to Calgary! Watch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform. This concert was originally scheduled for Nov. 8, 2023, but was rescheduled after Springsteen developed peptic ulcer disease. Tickets for the original date will be honoured. When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Jerry Seinfeld

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld performs two shows at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Washboard Union

The Washboard Union performs at the Grey Eagle with special guests Kalsey Kulyk and The Prairie States. When: 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

All Those Rolling Stones

Jubilations Dinner Theatre pays tribute to the Rolling Stones and their revolutionary music with a production of All Those Rolling Stones, which takes audiences into the band's tumultuous world. When: Until Jan. 11, 2024.

Rapunzel