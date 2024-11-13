CALGARY
    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 15-17, 2024)

    The Christmas Market at Spruce Meadows. (Photo: X@SpruceMeadows/MarioToneguzzi) The Christmas Market at Spruce Meadows. (Photo: X@SpruceMeadows/MarioToneguzzi)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Grape Escape Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival

    • What: Head to the BMO Centre for Grape Escape, Calgary's largest premium wine, spirits and beer-tasting event.
    • When: Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, Halls E & F, Stampede Park.

    Zoolights

    • What: Zoolights is a family friendly event that sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly holiday lights. Some days may be cancelled due to cold weather, so be sure to check the Calgary Zoo’s social media before attending.
    • Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E.
    • When: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

    Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

    • What: Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere with seasonal décor and shop for holiday gifts at the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market, which has both indoor and outdoor spaces.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • When: Nov 15-17, Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2024.

    Millarville Christmas Market

    • What: Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Millarview Christmas Market. The family-friendly event features food trucks, music, reindeer, photos with Santa and dozens of vendors.
    • When: Thursday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society, 306097 192 St. W., Millarville, Alta.

    Flames vs. Predators

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators.
    • When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Bruce Springsteen

    • What: "The Boss" is coming to Calgary! Watch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform. This concert was originally scheduled for Nov. 8, 2023, but was rescheduled after Springsteen developed peptic ulcer disease. Tickets for the original date will be honoured.
    • When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Jerry Seinfeld

    • What: Comedian Jerry Seinfeld performs two shows at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
    • When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
    • Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.

    The Washboard Union

    • What: The Washboard Union performs at the Grey Eagle with special guests Kalsey Kulyk and The Prairie States.
    • When: 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024
    • Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.

    All Those Rolling Stones

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre pays tribute to the Rolling Stones and their revolutionary music with a production of All Those Rolling Stones, which takes audiences into the band's tumultuous world.
    • When: Until Jan. 11, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.

    Rapunzel

    • What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Rapunzel, aimed for those between four and 10 years old.
    • When: 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, until Nov. 24, 2024.
    • Where: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.

