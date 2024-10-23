CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 25 - 27)

    The Prince House at Heritage Park transformed for Ghouls' Night Out 2018. (Facebook/Heritage Park) The Prince House at Heritage Park transformed for Ghouls' Night Out 2018. (Facebook/Heritage Park)
    Share

    Halloween Holwer: Stone Temple Pilots

    • What: The Stone Temple Pilots perform at the 2024 Halloween Howler, presented by CJAY92, at the Grey Eagle.
    • When: Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.
    • Cost: $90 plus fees and taxes

    Flames vs. Jets

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets – and it's '90s night at the 'Dome.
    • When:  5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Wranglers vs. Eagles

    • What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Colorado Eagles.
    • When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Ghouls' Night Out

    • What: Head to Heritage Park for Ghouls' Night Out which features both light-hearted family fun and adrenaline-pumping jump scares.
    • When:  Oct. 24 to 26 from 5 to 9 p.m., and Oct. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: Kids three to 15: $16 and adults (16+): $22.

    Screamfest

    • What: Screamfest has multiple different haunted houses for attendees to check out – including The Dollhouse, which is new for 2024, and Zombie Outbreak, the most extreme on the list. Aside from the haunted houses, there are also rides, monster trucks and a 'midway of mayhem.'
    • When: 7 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31.
    • Where: GMC Stadium at Stampede Park, 2200 Stampede Tr. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Field of Screams

    • What: Cobbs Adventure Park hosts Field of Screams, a Halloween-inspired outdoor event that gives attendees the chance to roam 20 acres of land at night and test their bravery in a series of haunted houses.
    • When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 26, 2024.
    • Where: Cobb's Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E.
    • Cost: $30 if bought online, $40 at the door.

    Harvest Pumpkin Fest

    • What: Butterfield Acres hosts its annual Harvest Pumpkin Fest, featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze and other Halloween activities.
    • When: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.
    • Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.
    • Cost: Children (able to walk to 17): $17, adults: $19.

    Fall Days and Harvest Lights

    • What: The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights.Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you're hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern. Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs.
    • When: Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays, until Oct. 27. Harvest Lights, meanwhile, takes place Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m., until Oct. 27. 
    • Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta.
    • Cost: $25 online or $29 at the gate. Kids two and under are free.

    Pumpkins After Dark

    • What: Pumpkins After Dark lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. It's a family-friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.
    • When: Until Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
    • Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Adult (18+): $28, youth (four to 17): $24.

    Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf

    • What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit.
    • When: Until Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends.
    • Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News