    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 4 - 6)

    Calgary's Butterfield Acres hosts Harvest Pumpkin Fest 2024 on Saturdays and Sundays in October. (Facebook/Butterfield Acres) Calgary's Butterfield Acres hosts Harvest Pumpkin Fest 2024 on Saturdays and Sundays in October. (Facebook/Butterfield Acres)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Flames vs. Jets

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets in the team's last preseason game of the 2024-25 season.
    • When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Hitmen vs. Giants

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Vancouver Giants.
    • When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary. 

    Teddy Bear Clinic at the Calgary Zoo

    • What: The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts a teddy bear clinic. Bring your little ones and their favourite plushies to the zoo for some TLC.
    • When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Exclusive member-only hour: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
    • Where: The Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.
    • Cost: Daily admission plus $5 donation per stuffie.

    Oktoberfest Tournament at Spruce Meadows

    • What: Watch show jumping from the comfort of the indoor heated Spruce Meadows Equi-Plex during the 2024 Oktoberfest Tournament
    • When: Until Oct. 6, 2024.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: No tickets required.

    Harvest Pumpkin Fest

    • What: Butterfield Acres hosts its annual Harvest Pumpkin Fest, featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze and other Halloween activities.
    • When: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.
    • Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.
    • Cost: Children (able to walk to 17): $17, adults: $19,

    Harvest Fair

    • What: This year, Granary Road is taking Pickle Palooza, Garlic Breath and Apple and Pumpkin Fest and combining them into a Harvest Fair. Officials promise the event will have something for everyone.
    • When: Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday Oct. 6.
    • Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West, Foothills County, Alta.
    • Cost: Adult/child day ticket: $23.

    Fall Days and Harvest Lights

    • What: The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights.
    • Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you’re hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern.
    • Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs.
    • When: Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.
    • Harvest Lights, meanwhile, takes place Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
    • Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta.

    Pumpkins After Dark

    • What: Pumpkins After Dark returns to Calgary this autumn. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. It's a family friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. There's also live pumpkin carving and fall treats and sweets.
    • When: Until Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
    • Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

    Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf

    • What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit.
    • When: Until Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends.
    • Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

    Halloweekends at Calaway Park

    • What: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring a family-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park.
    • When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until to Oct. 14,
    • Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33.
    • Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.

