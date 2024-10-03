10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 4 - 6)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Flames vs. Jets
- What: The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets in the team's last preseason game of the 2024-25 season.
- When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Hitmen vs. Giants
- What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Vancouver Giants.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Teddy Bear Clinic at the Calgary Zoo
- What: The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts a teddy bear clinic. Bring your little ones and their favourite plushies to the zoo for some TLC.
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Exclusive member-only hour: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Where: The Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.
- Cost: Daily admission plus $5 donation per stuffie.
Oktoberfest Tournament at Spruce Meadows
- What: Watch show jumping from the comfort of the indoor heated Spruce Meadows Equi-Plex during the 2024 Oktoberfest Tournament.
- When: Until Oct. 6, 2024.
- Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- Cost: No tickets required.
Harvest Pumpkin Fest
- What: Butterfield Acres hosts its annual Harvest Pumpkin Fest, featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze and other Halloween activities.
- When: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.
- Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.
- Cost: Children (able to walk to 17): $17, adults: $19,
Harvest Fair
- What: This year, Granary Road is taking Pickle Palooza, Garlic Breath and Apple and Pumpkin Fest and combining them into a Harvest Fair. Officials promise the event will have something for everyone.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday Oct. 6.
- Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West, Foothills County, Alta.
- Cost: Adult/child day ticket: $23.
Fall Days and Harvest Lights
- What: The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights.
- Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you’re hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern.
- Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs.
- When: Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.
- Harvest Lights, meanwhile, takes place Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta.
Pumpkins After Dark
- What: Pumpkins After Dark returns to Calgary this autumn. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. It's a family friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. There's also live pumpkin carving and fall treats and sweets.
- When: Until Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
- Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf
- What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit.
- When: Until Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends.
- Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
Halloweekends at Calaway Park
- What: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring a family-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park.
- When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until to Oct. 14,
- Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33.
- Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.
