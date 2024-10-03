10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 4 - 6)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Flames vs. Jets

What: The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets in the team's last preseason game of the 2024-25 season.

Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Hitmen vs. Giants

What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Vancouver Giants.

Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Teddy Bear Clinic at the Calgary Zoo

What: The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts a teddy bear clinic. Bring your little ones and their favourite plushies to the zoo for some TLC.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Exclusive member-only hour: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Where: The Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.

The Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E. Cost: Daily admission plus $5 donation per stuffie.

Oktoberfest Tournament at Spruce Meadows

What: Watch show jumping from the comfort of the indoor heated Spruce Meadows Equi-Plex during the 2024 Oktoberfest Tournament.

Until Oct. 6, 2024. Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: No tickets required.

Harvest Pumpkin Fest

What: Butterfield Acres hosts its annual Harvest Pumpkin Fest, featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze and other Halloween activities.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October. Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.

Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W. Cost: Children (able to walk to 17): $17, adults: $19,

Harvest Fair

What: This year, Granary Road is taking Pickle Palooza, Garlic Breath and Apple and Pumpkin Fest and combining them into a Harvest Fair. Officials promise the event will have something for everyone.

Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday Oct. 6. Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West, Foothills County, Alta.

Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West, Foothills County, Alta. Cost: Adult/child day ticket: $23.

Fall Days and Harvest Lights

What: The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights.

The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights. Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you’re hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern.

Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs.

When: Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.

Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays. Harvest Lights, meanwhile, takes place Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta.

Pumpkins After Dark

What: Pumpkins After Dark returns to Calgary this autumn. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. It's a family friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. There's also live pumpkin carving and fall treats and sweets.

Until Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf

What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit.

Until Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends. Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park