CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 13 - 15)

    An undated photo showing Calgary's Chinatown Lantern Festival. (Facebook/Calgary Chinatown) An undated photo showing Calgary's Chinatown Lantern Festival. (Facebook/Calgary Chinatown)
    Share

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    2024 Chinatown Lantern Festival

    • What: Head to the Chinatown Lantern Festival to see hundreds of lanterns and to decorate your own. Though the lanterns will not be released into the sky, they will be lit (without candles) and on display for viewing. There will be live music, food trucks and local vendors.
    • When: From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
    • Where: Second Avenue S.W. and Daqing Square (west of the Chinese Cultural Centre). ⁠
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Monster Jam

    • What: Monster Jam returns to Calgary this weekend. The family-friendly motorsport event features 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing it up in competitions of speed and skill.  
    • When: Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: GMC Stadium at Stampede Park, 2200 Stampede Tr. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Monster Jam (@monsterjam)

    Stampeders vs. Alouettes

    Cavalry vs. Atlético

    • What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on the Ottawa Atlético at ATCO Field.
    • When: 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
    • Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Fourth Street Night Market

    • What: The Fourth Street Night Market is a pet and kid-friendly festival with live entertainment, food and local vendors.
    • When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. onSaturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
    • Where: Central Memorial Park, 1221 Second St. S.W.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Market Nights

    • What: Head to Heritage Park to shop from local vendors and grab a bite to eat at Market Nights. Pets are welcome.
    • When: Saturday, Sept. 14 from 3 to 9 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Plaza at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park S.W.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Halloweekends at Calaway Park

    • What: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring afamily-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park.
    • When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until to Oct. 14,
    • Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33.
    • Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.

    Casablanca

    • What: “Here’s looking at you, kid.” Watch Casablanca at The Confluence.
    • When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave S.E.
    • Cost: $12.

    Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents, Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: From $41.95.

    More Greased

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents More Greased. The plot focuses on Sandy and Danny, who have since graduated.
    • When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News