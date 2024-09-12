10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 13 - 15)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

2024 Chinatown Lantern Festival

Head to the Chinatown Lantern Festival to see hundreds of lanterns and to decorate your own. Though the lanterns will not be released into the sky, they will be lit (without candles) and on display for viewing. There will be live music, food trucks and local vendors. When: From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

Monster Jam

: Monster Jam returns to Calgary this weekend. The family-friendly motorsport event features 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing it up in competitions of speed and skill. When: Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.

Stampeders vs. Alouettes

: The Calgary Stampeders take on the Montreal Alouettes at McMahon Stadium. When: 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Cavalry vs. Atlético

: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on the Ottawa Atlético at ATCO Field. When: 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

Fourth Street Night Market

: The Fourth Street Night Market is a pet and kid-friendly festival with live entertainment, food and local vendors. When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. onSaturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Market Nights

: Head to Heritage Park to shop from local vendors and grab a bite to eat at Market Nights. Pets are welcome. When: Saturday, Sept. 14 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring afamily-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park. When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until to Oct. 14,

Casablanca

: “Here’s looking at you, kid.” Watch Casablanca at The Confluence. When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory

: Jubilations Junior presents, Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind. When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.

