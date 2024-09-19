10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 13 - 15)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Beakerhead Festival

What: Beakerhead's annual festival returns with two evening events and three daytime experiences. The annual festival, launched in 2013, is a celebration of art, science and engineering.

When: Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Beaker Days runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Beaker Nights runs from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre, 220 Saint George's Dr. N.E.

Cost: Beaker Nights tickets are $36 for general admission, $32 for Telus Spark members and free for children under three. Beaker Days events are free for Telus Spark members and included with general admission for those without (adults: $33, seniors: $30, children: $24, students: $28 and infants: free).

Calgary International Film Festival

What: The Calgary International Film Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, featuring screenings of The Thicket, filmed in and around Calgary, and documentary The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal.

When: Sept. 19 to 29, 2024.

Where: Various locations.

Cost: Prices vary depending on event.

Sam Hunt: Locked Up tour

What: American Country musician Sam Hunt brings his Locked Up tour to Calgary for a performance at the Saddledome.

When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Cost: Prices vary.

Fahr Oktoberfest

What: Raise your steins and celebrate Fahr Oktoberfest 2024 at the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, complete with traditional German food, beer from polka bands and beer from Fahr Brewery, based in Diamond Valley, Alta.

When: Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.

Cost: $35 or VIP for $70.

Come From Away

What: Broadway Across Canada presents Come From Away, based on true events, which tells the story of thousands of travellers stranded in Gander, N.L. following 9/11.

When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.

Cost: Prices vary.

Stampeders vs. Roughriders

What: The Calgary Stampeders take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at McMahon Stadium.

When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.

Cost: Prices vary.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

What: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring a family-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park.

When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until to Oct. 14,

Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33.

Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.

Beetlejuice

What: Watch Beetlejuice at the Burnswest Theatre at The Confluence.

When: Sunday, Sept. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave S.E.

Cost: $12.

Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory

What: Jubilations Junior presents Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.

When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.

Cost: From $41.95.

