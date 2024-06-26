$10M mod Calgary mansion with mountain vibes now for sale

If you're tired of touring cookie-cutter homes that lack character or personality, there's a house for sale in southwest Calgary that may pique your interest.

Located in the community of Upper Mount Royal, 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. is truly unlike other Calgary homes.

Called "Montreal House," it was built in 2015, conceived by architect Jeremy Sturgess, the man whose design firm is responsible for the Glacier Skywalk in Jasper.

To enter the home, you first walk up several stairs, then across a ramp that slopes upward toward the entryway.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) The 4,062-square-foot home is two storeys, and looks more like a mod mountain hotel than a house.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) "Montreal House is a testament to innovative architectural re-imagination," states the listing.

"This home harmonizes with its environment while challenging conventional design."

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) It has five bedrooms in total, three of which are above grade, and four bathrooms and an urban courtyard.

"Montreal House expresses architectural experimentation and environmental harmony, promising an ever-evolving dialogue between materiality and design."

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) Outside the steel-frame home, 18 cantilevered beans provide shade from the sun for the west-facing windows.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) "The narrow, linear form of the house opens to a sunlit western yard, preserving the neighbourhood’s character with mature trees on site," states the listing.

"The house’s layout maximizes privacy with east-facing bedrooms that greet the morning sun and a screened entry set back from the street."

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 5 days.